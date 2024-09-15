Dubai Customs bust marijuana smuggling operation, seizes 54kg of banned substance

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 4:09 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 4:11 PM

Dubai Customs uncovered a sophisticated marijuana smuggling technique and foiled the racket that was operational for some time, the authority announced on Sunday.

The banned substance was found concealed in compressed, vacuum-sealed plastic bags. The gang used this method to mask the odour of the marijuana and reduce the volume for easier transport.

These vacuum-packed bundles were then hidden by the smugglers inside cardboard and plastic food product boxes of well-known brands, a tactic aimed at evading detection by blending in with regular consumer goods. The investigation led to the interception of 13 smuggling attempts involving a total of 54 kilograms of marijuana.

The investigating officials uncovered the racket through a series of meticulously planned inspections, exposing a smuggling technique repeatedly used by travellers from a specific Asian country for a long period. The operation marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against international drug trafficking.