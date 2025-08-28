Dubai Court raises billionaire Abu Sabah's fine to Dh150 million in money laundering case

The Dubai Court of Appeal has increased the fine against Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, better known as Abu Sabah, to Dh150 million in one of the UAE's largest money laundering cases, local Arabic newspapers Emarat Al Youm and Al Khaleej reported.

The court upheld the initial ruling, which included a five-year prison sentence, a personal fine of Dh500,000, and deportation after serving the sentence. The high-profile case, involving 33 defendants, has been described as one of the largest financial crime cases ever heard in the country.

Investigators stated that Sahni and others established a network of shell companies and conducted suspicious transfers to move illicit funds both within and outside the UAE. They were convicted of laundering money as part of an organised criminal group, as well as possessing and concealing items believed to be of illegal origin.

Authorities ordered the confiscation of Dh150 million in criminal proceeds, along with computers, phones, and other belongings seized during the probe. Three companies linked to the case were fined Dh50 million each.

The Criminal Court had earlier sentenced Sahni, along with 32 others, including his son. Eleven defendants were convicted in absentia and handed five-year sentences, while others received one-year jail terms and lighter fines.

Several defendants filed appeals, questioning the legality of their arrest and claiming the case was about illegal cryptocurrency trading rather than money laundering. After reviewing the arguments, the appellate court rejected most pleas but amended the judgment. It ruled that all the defendants must now share responsibility for paying the Dh150 million fine, while the other punishments remain unchanged.

Once celebrated in Dubai's elite circles, Sahni was known more for his flashy lifestyle, belief in lucky symbols, and costly purchases than for his business deals.

He famously spent Dh33 million at a public auction in 2016 to buy Dubai's coveted single-digit license plate "5." In interviews, he often displayed a fascination with "lucky" numbers, a fondness for the colour blue, and the belief that certain objects protected him from misfortune. At one point, he parked a black Bugatti in the middle of his Palm Jumeirah mansion because he had been told the colour would ward off the "evil eye."

As chairman of RSG Group, Sahni frequently appeared in traditional Emirati attire paired with a baseball cap, often invoking divine blessings and his mother's prayers. His Palm Jumeirah residence, with gold-plated interiors, became a symbol of his wealth and lifestyle.

Born into a wealthy family in Kuwait, Sahni made his first fortune in spare parts and tyres before moving to Dubai in 2006. "I have one passion," he once said. "Making money."