Dubai court grants mother custody of daughter despite jail sentence

Dubai Court of Cassation has upheld a ruling the Court of Appeal, granting custody of a 10-year-old daughter to her mother despite the latter's jail sentence.
According to the case file, the child's father demanded custody of his daughter after his ex-wife was sentenced to three months in prison for stealing gold bars valued at Dh160,000, and $8,000 from his home.
The Personal Status Court issued a ruling in his favour, granting him custody of his daughter and dropping his alimony. The mother appealed and the court cancelled the ruling and transferred custody to her.
According to the court papers, the custody committee reviewed the mother's home, and made sure that it had an appropriate nursery, catering to her daughter's personal and educational needs.
A report issued by the same committee also said that the father lives in a small apartment consisting of one room, in which his sister lives, and a hall that the father sleeps in. The father asked the child to sleep in his sister's room, which the child refused.
The Custody Committee recommended that the child continue to be in the mother’s custody, especially at this age. The court ruled accordingly despite the mother's previous conviction.
