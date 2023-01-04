Dubai: Company owner, brother fined Dh5,000 for assaulting female employee who was vaping in office

According to the case file, however, the two men said that the woman beat them in anger when they asked her to stop smoking

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 7:15 AM

The owner of a company and his brother have been fined for assaulting a female employee who was vaping at their workplace.

The case dates back to last June. The woman reported that she had been assaulted and beaten by the owner of the company in which she works. According to her statement, the owner was joined by his brother in assaulting her.

The employee said that the owner entered her office and asked her not to smoke her electronic cigarette, and then attacked her with his brother.

According to the case file, the owner said that he had asked his employee not to smoke in the office, and that she got angry and started insulting him. The owner's brother said that he came to the office of the employee after hearing her screams insulting his brother and asked her to leave the office and resign from her job, but she refused and started beating herself.

The Misdemeanor and Violations Court in Dubai convicted the owner and his brother and ordered them to pay a fine of Dh5000 jointly.

