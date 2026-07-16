'Soul in pieces': Brazilian influencer dies in Dubai; family requests privacy

A Brazilian national passed away in Dubai earlier this month, a spokesperson from Brazil's Embassy in the UAE said. The South American country's diplomatic misson in Abu Dhabi told Khaleej Times that it is in close contact with the victim's family, with a member of the consulate expected to meet some family members who are coming to the UAE.

The Brazilian national, who was a social media influencer, arrived in Dubai two years ago, and has amassed around 23,700 followers. “Since the news of the death of (the victim), the consular sector of the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has offered consular assistance to the family,” the statement said.

The embassy added that it is contact with the Brazilian Chancery in the country’s capital, Brasilia, who have been informed about the tragic incident of the infleuncer, who was in her late twenties.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The embassy’s consular sector has also said that is ready to help the victim’s family with regards to the repatriation of the deceased back to her home country, should the family wish to, once an investigation in the case is over.

'Greatest pain a mother can feel'

In a heartfelt message, the deceased’s mother mourned her daughter, saying, “it is with my soul in pieces that I speak out, while I try to find the strength to face the greatest pain a mother can feel: having to watch my daughter's memory being judged, exposed, and disrespected by people who didn't know her story," she added.

“No mother should have to bury a daughter, and none should, in the midst of grief, fight to defend the honour of someone who has already passed away,” she added.

Khaleej Times is refraining from publishing the victim’s image and name, as per the request of her mother, who posted a video on social media explaining that she did not authorize for her daughter’s image to be posted, nor was she asked to by Brazilian media.

The Brazilian Embassy said that it would also assist local authorities during the investigations surrounding the woman’s death, and has “already shown prompt disposition to assist the local authorities wherever and whenever necessary,” it added.