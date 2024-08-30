Dubai: 9 arrested for selling unlicensed gas cylinders; 343 tanks seized

Recently, a back-to-school awareness workshop was held in Abu Dhabi for drivers and supervisors
Nine people have been arrested by Dubai Police for selling unlicensed gas cylinders, posing a serious threat to public safety. The authority also seized 343 unlicensed cylinders.
These cylinders were being distributed and stored in an unsafe manner and not compliant with safety regulations, making them susceptible to ignition or explosion and potentially causing severe damage.
Brig Harib Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, stated that the arrests are part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal street vendors who violate safety laws and regulations.
"These actions are taken to protect the community from behaviours or phenomena that could cause harm, to achieve the highest levels of public safety, and to ensure the continued security and well-being of Dubai's residents," he said.
He added that the authority seized two vehicles which were being used by the accused who were selling unlicensed gas cylinders.
Al Shamsi also said that these cylinders require specific standards and conditions for transportation, storage, and usage, as they are flammable. He urged the community to purchase cylinders only from licensed and approved vendors.
