Dubai: 7 years in jail for four who kidnapped man, stole Dh1.9 million

The case took place last year in Downtown Dubai; the criminals will be deported after serving their sentence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 7:36 AM

Four people have been convicted to seven years in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for kidnapping and stealing Dh1.9 million.

The case dates back to September last year and took place in Downtown Dubai. An investor called his driver and asked him to drive him to his workplace, which is in the Gold Souq. On the way there, the driver stopped claiming that there was a problem with the vehicle.

The victim said that the driver then got out of the vehicle and he was ambushed by three other men. Two of them told him that they were police and that he was under arrest. They told him to get into their vehicle. When he refused, they assaulted him and threatened him with a knife.

They demanded Dh4 million in ransom money, so the victim contacted his wife and a friend to hand over the money. His friend delivered Dh1.7 million. When the attackers asked for more, he contacted one of his employees and asked him to hand over Dh1.2 million from the company safe.

The victim stated that the convicts received the money, handcuffed his hands and feet, and blindfolded him. One of them drove his vehicle and left him on the side of a street. The victim untied his hands, went to the police station and filed a report about the incident.

According to the case file, a team of investigators collected evidence and located the driver and two of his accomplices. They were all arrested. Dh1.6 million was then found inside a farm where the fourth accused works.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the accused and sentenced them to seven years in prison followed by deportation. They have also been ordered to pay jointly the stolen amount.

