Dubai: 28 arrested for trying to sell Dh32 million worth of drugs

Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure
The Dubai Police busted three gangs that were planning to sell 111kg of drugs, which were found to be worth a whopping Dh32 million. Twenty-eight people of different nationalities — believed to be part of the gangs — were arrested, the authorities said on Friday.
The massive drug haul included more than half a million Captagon tablets weighing 99kg and 12kg crystal meth, heroin, and cannabis.
The Captagon tablets alone were found to be worth over Dh31 million, the police said.
The gangs were busted in three separate police operations.
More to follow.
ALSO READ:
Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The group plans to forge more partnerships and support various climate action initiatives beyond COP28, with an aim to help the UAE meet sustainability goals
The true beauty of the emirate isn't in how the city looks but in how its people behave, said General Lt Al Marri
The new crackdown covers all areas in the emirate, with inspections running throughout the day
Authority received several reports from customers who fell ill after eating grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria
The domestic helpers had left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room
Hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, he is now running his online trading business in the emirate