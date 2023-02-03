Dubai: 28 arrested for trying to sell Dh32 million worth of drugs

The massive drug haul included more than half a million Captagon tablets weighing 99kg

The Dubai Police busted three gangs that were planning to sell 111kg of drugs, which were found to be worth a whopping Dh32 million. Twenty-eight people of different nationalities — believed to be part of the gangs — were arrested, the authorities said on Friday.

The massive drug haul included more than half a million Captagon tablets weighing 99kg and 12kg crystal meth, heroin, and cannabis.

The Captagon tablets alone were found to be worth over Dh31 million, the police said.

The gangs were busted in three separate police operations.

