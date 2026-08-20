Two fined Dh50,000 each for assaulting UAE petrol pump staff over cleaning windshield

Two people have been convicted of assaulting an employee at a petrol pump while he was performing his duties after a dispute over cleaning the vehicle's windscreen.

The Al Ain Misdemeanour Court has ordered the defendants to perform two months’ community service at the same petrol station where the incident took place.

They have also been fined Dh50,000 each for assaulting a public service employee and disturbing public order.

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According to the case, the driver of the vehicle asked the station attendant to clean the windshield of the vehicle. The employee, however, asked the defendants to wait as the petrol pump was busy. An argument then broke out between them.

The argument escalated into an assault, leaving the victim with bruises and pain that has been documented in a medical report.

The court based its ruling on evidence in the case file, including surveillance camera footage showing the argument and assault, the defendants’ admissions in court, witness statements and the medical report.

In its ruling, the court said the conviction was based on provisions of the Crimes and Penalties Law, which criminalises assaulting or resisting a public employee or a person assigned to a public service by force or violence while performing, or because of, their duties.

The court stressed that compliance with the law and using official channels when disputes arise is the best way to avoid legal accountability.