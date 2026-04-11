Dh4 traffic fine? Cross-emirate fraud network busted over fake SMS scam

The UAE Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into a cross-emirate fraud network accused of targeting residents through fake SMS messages. The scam, which offered to settle minor traffic fines for passing toll gates without paying, led to victims losing large sums from their bank accounts.

According to case details, the fraudulent scheme involved sending text messages containing links claiming discounted payments for traffic violations—often as low as Dh4. Victims who clicked on the link and entered their bank card details later discovered that large amounts had been withdrawn from their accounts without authorisation.

Prosecutors said a specialised anti-fraud team was formed following a surge in complaints. Through financial tracking and gathering evidence from victims, investigators uncovered an organised criminal network operating from a residential apartment in Ajman, which was used as a base for carrying out the fraud.

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Mode of operation

During a raid, authorities arrested a suspect believed to be managing the operation locally. A search of the premises led to the seizure of 22 electronic point-of-sale (POS) devices, allegedly used to process fraudulent transactions using stolen bank card data.

Investigations revealed that suspects were part of a wider criminal scheme directed by a Pakistani national based outside the country. He is accused of supplying stolen bank card details and coordinating the operation remotely, including the use of fraudulent companies and bank accounts set up in Sharjah and Ajman.

The Public Prosecution said the gang’s modus operandi included sending fraudulent SMS messages to trick victims into paying fake toll gate fines, establishing shell companies, and opening bank accounts to facilitate financial fraud and conceal the movement of illicit funds.

Authorities confirmed that 35 reports were recorded from various emirates, including 29 cases in Dubai alone, highlighting the widespread nature of the scam.

Investigators said other suspects confessed to their roles, admitting they used stolen card data provided by the main suspect to carry out transactions through POS machines linked to multiple fraudulent entities.

The Public Prosecution has ordered the continued detention of those arrested pending further investigation, while legal procedures are underway to pursue the main suspect through international cooperation channels.

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links sent via text messages, especially those requesting payment or banking details. The public is advised to verify any traffic fines through official government platforms only.

The case remains under investigation.