Woman 'wanted' in Ajman detained at airport over Instagram comment

A UAE resident was detained at the airport as she returned from travel, and told that she was 'wanted' in Ajman. While her husband and children were allowed to pass through, she was kept in police custody overnight and later transferred to Ajman.

What triggered the police action? An apparently 'simple' comment on the Instagram post of another woman.

In a video posted by Ajman Police, Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mohammed bin Hazem Al Suwaidi narrated the incident. "She was shocked, her husband was shocked, and their children were confused. There was a report against her in Ajman and they had to transport her to the emirate," he said.

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"She stayed in our command for a day, and then she was transferred to Ajman," Al Suwaidi said. "This is a legal procedure. Then, if it's a case that allows for bail, she can be bailed out at the centre or referred to the public prosecutor who will make a decision."

She stayed overnight with them and was released on bail after being transferred to Ajman, all because she had commented on another woman's post on Instagram, which led to online bullying.

"She saw someone she knew who posted a photo with a bag. She commented that the bag was a knockoff. People who saw the comment started laughing and bullying the woman with the bag. So, she filed a report. Thankfully, eventually they were reconciled," Al Suwaidi narrated.

Remote Bail

An Instagram comment might seem harmless at first, but can cause unnecessary problems. To avoid such a situation, Ajman Police have created a new service within the Zero Bureaucracy Program.

To streamline the process, they have created 'Remote Bail', after coordinating with the Public Prosecution. For cases classified as misdemeanours rather than felonies, bail can be granted remotely and electronically.

The video also reminded residents of penalties stipulated in such cases. The federal Law on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes punishes such acts with an imprisonment and fine of no less than Dh250,000 and no more than Dh500,000 or one of these two penalties.