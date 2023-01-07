Abu Dhabi: Woman takes ex-husband's car, racks up Dh4,000 in traffic fines

Ministry seeks to raise the number of Emiratis at a private sector company to 10% of the total staff by the end of 2026
A woman in Al Ain was ordered to pay Dh4,000 to her ex-husband after racking up traffic fines while driving his vehicle.
The man filed a case against the woman after spending over Dh11,700 on car repairs and traffic fines, according to court documents.
He told the Court of First Instance in Al Ain that when they were still married, he gave the woman some vehicles, but she said she wasn't comfortable with them. Instead, she took his car and used it without his consent.
While driving the vehicle, the woman reportedly got into a traffic accident, resulting in damage that cost him repairs worth Dh4,500, He claimed that the woman also racked up traffic fines worth Dh7,220, court records show.
In her statement, however, the accused denied causing a car accident, stressing that it happened before she started using the vehicle.
According to the court, the complainant couldn't provide proof that the incident happened during the woman's possession of the vehicle. However, according to traffic fine payment receipts, penalties worth Dh4,000 were recorded during the same period.
The judge then ordered the woman to pay her ex-husband only Dh4,000, plus the man's legal expenses.
