Abu Dhabi: Woman files Dh60,000 lawsuit after neighbour pours disinfectant in front of flat; case dismissed

Plaintiff presented CCTV footage to the court showing the defendant pouring the pungent liquid at the door of her apartment

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 8:30 AM

A woman who sued her neighbour after the latter poured pungent disinfectant in front of the complainant's apartment, allegedly affecting her health, has had her lawsuit dismissed on appeal.

The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance which rejected the woman’s lawsuit due to lack of evidence.

Official court documents stated that the woman had filed the lawsuit against her neighbour, demanding that she pay her Dh60,000 in compensation for the damages caused to her health.

The woman said her neighbour poured the disinfectant, which had a very bad smell, in front of her apartment under the pretext of cleaning, which caused her psychological and health damages.

She presented video footage from the CCTV cameras showing her neighbour pouring the disinfectant in front of her house as evidence to support her claims.

She also submitted medical reports showing that she suffered from respiratory illness and received treatment after inhaling the bad smell from the disinfectants.

The defendant had denied causing any harm to the plaintiff and requested that the case be dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence that the disinfectant caused harm to the plaintiff.

The Court of First Instance had earlier dismissed the case since there was no proof that the disinfectant was harmful.

The woman challenged the ruling to the appeals court which maintained the verdict delivered by the lower court. The plaintiff will pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.

