Abu Dhabi Police arrest 375 for filming, spreading misleading info amid regional tensions

The authority confirmed that despite the warnings and alerts issued in this regard, it was observed that some individuals violated the instructions

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Apr 2026, 10:37 AM
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Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 375 people on charges of filming and circulating misleading information via social media related to current tensions in the region.

The authority confirmed that despite the warnings and alerts issued in this regard, it was observed that some individuals violated the instructions.

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