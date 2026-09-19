Nanny jailed, fined by Abu Dhabi court for assaulting 3-year-old boy in her care

A nanny who assaulted a three-year-old boy entrusted to her care has received a suspended one-month jail sentence and a Dh3,000 fine after being convicted of endangering the child's physical safety.

The attack left the boy with multiple scratches across his chest and below his jaw, according to a medical report presented during the criminal and subsequent compensation proceedings.

Following the final criminal verdict, the child’s mother filed a civil case against the nanny, demanding Dh25,000 for the financial and emotional damage caused to her and her son.

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The mother told the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court that she had trusted the defendant to protect and care for the boy while she was away. Instead, the woman violated that responsibility by physically attacking him.

Nanny's claim

The nanny denied being responsible for looking after the child and claimed she had been employed only as a driver. She also alleged that the case was malicious and resulted from a disagreement over unpaid wages and other contractual obligations.

She asked the civil court to dismiss the mother’s claim, maintaining that the accusation had been made because of the employment dispute rather than any assault on the boy. The court rejected her defence, ruling that the question of whether the attack occurred had already been conclusively settled by the Abu Dhabi criminal court.

The final conviction could not be challenged or reconsidered through the later civil proceedings. Judges said the unlawful act underlying the compensation claim was the same offence for which the nanny had been convicted.

Her attempt to deny the assault therefore carried no legal weight after the criminal judgment became final. When determining compensation, the court considered the child's documented injuries and the medical expenses arising from the attack.

It also recognised the distress experienced by the boy and his mother following the incident. The court said both suffered pain, sadness and a loss of trust because the person entrusted with the child’s safety was the one who harmed him.

The nanny was ordered to pay the mother Dh10,000 for material and moral damages, along with court fees and legal expenses. The compensation will carry annual interest of four per cent from the date the civil judgment becomes final until it is paid in full, provided the accumulated interest does not exceed the original award.