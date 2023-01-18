Abu Dhabi: Man to pay friend Dh22,889 after damaging his car in road accident

Also joining the fleet is an innovative rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and other specialised equipment
A young man who borrowed his friend’s car and damaged it in a road accident has been told to pay Dh22,889.
The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance issued the ruling instructing the Arab man to pay the cash to his friend in compensation for the damages.
Official court documents stated that the young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded that he pays him Dh70,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as result of damaging his car.
The plaintiff said in his lawsuit that he lent his car to his friend who needed it.
As he was driving the car, the defendant caused a major accident which badly damaged the car. He then fled away after causing the crash.
Police investigated the matter and he was prosecuted and convicted for causing the accident.
The plaintiff said he had bought the car on loan, and needed money to have it cleared for causing the accident and to repair the car.
He also presented documents including a copy of the car license, a copy of the vehicle release and copies of the car repair permit and repair invoices.
After hearing from both parties, the civil court judge ordered the defendant to pay Dh22,889 to his friend - Dh17,889 compensation for the repair of the car and Dh5,000 for the moral damages.
He was also told to pay for his legal expenses.
