Abu Dhabi: Man ordered to pay ex-wife Dh104,000 after refusing to settle kids' school fees

Also joining the fleet is an innovative rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and other specialised equipment
A man in Abu Dhabi was ordered to pay his ex-wife Dh104,000 after refusing to pay his children's school fees.
The woman sued her ex-husband as he had failed to provide the school payments as directed by the court when they had separated due to 'irreconcilable differences'. She ended up settling the school bills out of her own pocket so the kids could attend their classes.
Presenting the receipts to the court, the complainant demanded that her ex-husband pay the amount.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court ruled in favour of the woman, instructing the man to give his ex-wife Dh104,000 and stressing that it is his responsibility to shoulder their kids' education.
He was also told to pay for the woman's legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
Also joining the fleet is an innovative rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and other specialised equipment
Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns
Joe Biden said his country remains steadfast in its pursuit of diplomacy to bring a peaceful end to the war in Yemen
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives guard of honour, 21 gun salute upon arrival
Women have been consistently underrepresented on editorial boards across disciplines, and they are found to be less likely to publish their own work in their own journals
The department, with experienced emergency and trauma care experts, will provide round-the-clock medical care and treatment for occupational injuries
The leaders also discussed regional and global issues during the meeting held at Zabeel Palace
Heavy turbulence is standard in the Himalayan country, where airlines fly to remote hilly towns and mountains shrouded in clouds