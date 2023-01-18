Abu Dhabi: Man ordered to pay ex-wife Dh104,000 after refusing to settle kids' school fees

The woman had to settle the huge bills out of her own pocket so their children could attend classes

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 8:53 AM

A man in Abu Dhabi was ordered to pay his ex-wife Dh104,000 after refusing to pay his children's school fees.

The woman sued her ex-husband as he had failed to provide the school payments as directed by the court when they had separated due to 'irreconcilable differences'. She ended up settling the school bills out of her own pocket so the kids could attend their classes.

Presenting the receipts to the court, the complainant demanded that her ex-husband pay the amount.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court ruled in favour of the woman, instructing the man to give his ex-wife Dh104,000 and stressing that it is his responsibility to shoulder their kids' education.

He was also told to pay for the woman's legal expenses.

ALSO READ: