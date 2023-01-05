Abu Dhabi: Man fined Dh250,000 for sending abusive messages to cousin via social media

Both of them are regular participants of the promotion, with one buying raffle tickets at the airport for over 20 years now
A young man who insulted, sent abusive and obscene messages to his cousin through social media following an argument, has been fined Dh250,000.
The Arab man, who stays in Al Ain, will also be deported from the UAE.
Official court documents stated that the defendant and his cousin had family disputes which resulted into a heated argument.
The man then sent abusive and insulting messages to his cousin via social media. His cousin then reported him to authorities and presented evidence.
Prosecutors investigated the matter and charged the man with violating online laws.
He was referred to the Al Ain Court of First Instance which convicted him based on evidence presented by prosecutors.
Legal advisor and researcher Khaled Al-Mazmi said insulting and slander through social media platforms is considered a severe crime, according to Article 43 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding the Law on Combating Rumors and Electronic Crimes, and is punishable by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh250,000 and no more than Dh500,000 or one of these two penalties.
Al-Mazmi added that if the insult or slander is committed against a public employee or assigned to a public service on the occasion or because of the performance of his work, this is considered an aggravating circumstance for the crime, pointing to the ease of proving cybercrime.
He noted that the aggrieved party has the right to claim compensation for the damages incurred in accordance with Article 282 of the Civil Transactions Law, as every damage to the other obligates the perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage.
