Caught swerving on Abu Dhabi road, driver jailed and fined Dh70,000

An Abu Dhabi motorist has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh50,000 after being convicted of reckless driving that endangered his own life and the lives of other road users.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted the defendant of intentionally committing an act that endangered people’s lives after he drove a vehicle recklessly on a public road, swerving several times and putting both his own life and the lives of others at risk.

In addition to the prison term and fine, the court ordered the driver to pay Dh20,000, representing the assessed value of the vehicle used in the offence, after it was established that the car belonged to another person. The total financial penalty amounted to Dh70,000. The court also suspended the driver's licence for one year, effective after he completes his prison sentence.

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The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution referred the defendant to the court immediately after police completed the arrest procedures, following detection of his reckless conduct and deliberate repeated swerving on a public road, which posed a direct threat to road users' safety.

In reaching its guilty verdict, the court relied on evidence in the case file, including police reports, investigation records, technical reports, and surveillance footage documenting the defendant’s offence.

Following the judgment, the Public Prosecution urged motorists to comply with traffic laws and act responsibly to safeguard road safety and protect users. It stressed that reckless driving and other dangerous practices expose offenders to legal accountability and strict penalties under UAE law.