Abu Dhabi: Football fan ordered to pay Dh25,000 for beating up man in victory party

The attacker, whose team lost in a match, reportedly got 'annoyed' by how the victim celebrated the win

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 12:09 PM

A young man, who was beaten up in a fight that erupted over football, has been awarded Dh25,000 in compensation.

The Abu Dhabi civil court granted the payout after taking note of the physical, moral, and material damages that the victim suffered after the assault.

The incident happened at a victory party after a football game in Abu Dhabi, court records show.

The Arab victim, who was a fan of the football team that won, went to the celebration that was also attended by players and other fans.

During the party, the defendant — who is also an Arab — passed by and got 'annoyed' by how the victim celebrated, according to court documents.

He then stepped out of the vehicle and beat the young man up, causing bruises to his face and body. The victim had to be rushed to a hospital because of the injuries.

The attacker was convicted and penalised by the Abu Dhabi criminal court of first instance after the police's investigations.

The victim took up the case in the civil court, demanding Dh150,000 in compensation. After hearing from all the parties, the court ordered the defendant to pay Dh25,000 to the plaintiff.

