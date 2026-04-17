Abu Dhabi expat sentenced to life in jail, fined Dh100,000 for drug trafficking

A man in Abu Dhabi has been sentenced to life imprisonment and deportation after serving his term for trafficking and consuming a psychotropic substance, after he was caught selling crystal meth to another person in exchange for money.

The case dates back to when prosecutors referred the defendant to criminal trial on charges of possessing a psychotropic substance with intent to promote and consuming the same substance without legal authorisation, in violation of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to court records, the accused was arrested while selling a quantity of the banned substance to another individual. Investigations revealed that he had agreed to supply the drug for a financial sum, clearly indicating intent to traffic rather than personal use.

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Authorities said the arrest followed monitoring and surveillance, after which the suspect was caught in the act during a controlled operation. The seized substance was sent for forensic examination.

Laboratory analysis confirmed that the substance was a prohibited psychotropic drug, while separate toxicology reports established that the defendant had also consumed the same substance.

During questioning, the accused made statements during investigation that were later supported by the findings of the forensic reports and the testimony of the arresting officer, forming a consistent body of evidence against him.

The court of first instance sentenced the defendant to life in prison and imposed a Dh100,000 fine for trafficking, in addition to a three-month jail term for drug use. It also ordered his deportation after completion of the sentence and the confiscation of the seized drugs.

During proceedings, the defendant argued that there were procedural flaws in the case, including alleged inconsistencies in the judgment and issues related to the arrest and search process. He also challenged the reliance on the testimony of a single police officer.

However, the court found that the evidence presented was sufficient and legally valid, noting that the officer’s testimony, supported by forensic reports and the defendant’s own statements, clearly established the offences.

The court also ruled that minor clerical errors in the judgment did not affect its substance, and emphasised that determining intent to traffic falls within the discretion of the trial court, particularly where the accused is caught selling drugs for money.

The seized narcotics were ordered to be confiscated, with the ruling confirming the full penalties against the defendant.