Driver ordered to pay Dh150,000 after car crash causes permanent disability

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has ordered a driver to pay Dh150,000 in compensation to a victim who suffered severe physical injuries and permanent disability following a traffic collision caused by reckless driving.

The lawsuit followed a previous criminal court ruling that found the driver guilty of failing to adhere to road safety regulations, causing an accident that resulted in bodily harm.

According to court filings, the victim was severely injured when the defendant's vehicle collided with his car. Medical reports presented to the court confirmed that the crash left the plaintiff with multiple bone fractures, soft tissue damage and a permanent partial disability with regards to his mobility, severely impacting his daily lifestyle and personal autonomy.

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Following the final criminal conviction, the victim initiated civil proceedings seeking Dh300,000 in combined material and moral damages. He argued that the crash resulted in extensive medical bills, lost wages due to an inability to work during recovery and lasting emotional trauma.

In its judgment, the civil court affirmed that the final criminal conviction definitively established the defendant's fault. Evaluating the extent of physical disability, medical treatment expenses, and ongoing pain, the judge determined Dh150,000 to be a fair measure of compensation to cover both physical damages and moral distress.