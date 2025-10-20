9 gang members face trial in UAE for kidnapping, filming victim naked to extort money

Nine Arab gang members are now facing trial in the UAE after they were caught kidnapping a man and committing indecent assault against him over a financial dispute.

The trial comes after a report was filed through the Public Prosecution’s digital platform ‘My Safe Society’, in which a victim stated that he was kidnapped, indecently assaulted, and filmed while his hands were bound.

Investigations revealed their involvement in forming an organised criminal gang that committed a series of grave offences endangering state security, public order, and social peace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority has shared pictures of the defendants with the public, while concealing their identity.

The nine criminals first lured the victim to one of their residences, where they assaulted him, tied his hands, and detained him for a week.

They then forced him into signing debt instruments, filmed him naked, and later shared the footage on social media to blackmail his family for money.

After the complaint was filed by the victim, the prosecution opened an investigation, gathered evidence, and tasked the Federal Judicial Enforcement Office with conducting necessary inquiries to identify and apprehend the perpetrators swiftly, while seizing the tools used in committing the crimes.

The defendants now face charges punishable by death or life imprisonment in UAE's court.