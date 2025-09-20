UAE: 2 men jailed for life, face deportation for drug smuggling

The Federal Primary Court in Fujairah (Major Crimes Division) has sentenced two Asian men to life imprisonment for smuggling and possessing 925 narcotic tablets through Fujairah International Airport.

In addition to the life terms, the court ordered the confiscation of the drugs, deportation of the convicts after serving their sentences, settlement of court fees, and Dh2,000 payment to the court-appointed lawyer.

Authorities noted that the men gave conflicting explanations for the pills — one claimed they were meant to treat stomach gas, while the other said they were sexual enhancers. However, forensic analysis confirmed that the tablets contained morphine and papaverine, both listed as Schedule 1 controlled substances under UAE law.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Court documents revealed that the first defendant, 30, brought the tablets into the UAE last June. Officials discovered the pills hidden in his bag during an inspection at Fujairah Airport. He admitted purchasing the tablets from a market in India at the request of the second defendant, who had covered his travel expenses and promised him 2,000 rupees (Dh83.21) in return.

The second defendant, 36, was arrested in July at Dubai International Airport while attempting to leave the country. He told investigators that he had asked the first man to deliver the tablets to a third party in exchange for 5,000 rupees (Dh208), with an additional 10,000 rupees (Dh416) promised as a reward. He claimed he believed the pills were sexual stimulants.

Both men denied knowing the tablets contained narcotics. However, the court noted their contradictory statements, the deliberate concealment of the drugs, and the second defendant’s attempt to flee, ruling that they were aware of the narcotic content and intended to traffic them.

Citing Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on narcotics, the court emphasised that the large quantity of tablets indicated intent to trade, not personal use.

As a result, the men were handed life sentences, the seized narcotics were confiscated, and they will be deported upon completion of their terms.