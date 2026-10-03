Won the UAE Lottery? Australian cricketer Brett Lee says don't rush into big decisions

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has a message for people who win lottery prizes — enjoy the moment, but do not rush into important decisions.

“You don’t have to make every decision on day one,” Lee said in an interview with Khaleej Times. He advised winners of the UAE Lottery to allow the news to sink in, speak to people they trust, understand their options and think carefully about what they want to do next.

Lee, who has been appointed the UAE Lottery’s Chief Celebration Officer, will meet winners, hear their stories and take part in interviews, content and community activities as part of the role. “A major win is a huge moment, so enjoy the celebration, take some time to let it sink in and think carefully about what comes next."

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For the former cricketer, however, the focus is not just on the winning amount, but on the people behind the tickets and how a major win changes their lives.

“We see a winner and a prize amount, but there’s a person and a whole story behind that,” he said. “Those details tell you much more about someone than the number on the cheque.”

Lee said he was keen to hear about the moment winners discovered they had won, who they called first, how their families reacted and what they chose to do once the initial excitement had passed.

His role, he added, would be to listen to their experiences and help share their stories, rather than dictate how they should celebrate or what their next steps should be.

Why Lee accepted the role

Lee said his decision to partner with the UAE Lottery was influenced by its emphasis on responsible entertainment, transparency and regulation.

The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority. Lee said this was important to him because professional sport also depends on rules, integrity and fair play.

“There’s also the human side of the role,” he said. “The UAE is home to people from all over the world, so I’m looking forward to meeting different people, hearing their stories and being there to celebrate some memorable moments with them.”

Lee said his cricket career had shown him how celebrations could bring people together. Some of his strongest memories came from celebrating important wins with teammates and sharing those moments with fans.

He hopes to bring the same sense of connection to his work with the collaboration. He said every winner would have a different story and a different way of marking the moment.

Message about responsible participation

Lee said the excitement of a win should always be accompanied by responsible participation. The UAE Lottery is a form of entertainment for eligible UAE residents aged 18 and above, and people should understand their limits and stay within them, he said.

“Celebrating responsibly doesn’t take anything away from the excitement of a win,” said Lee. “It helps make sure we are enjoying the experience in the right way.”

Over the coming months, Lee will meet winners, take part in interviews and appear at community activities. He also plans to bring his own personality to the role, including the celebration that became famous during his cricket career.

“There will be plenty of celebrations, and I am sure my signature chainsaw celebration will make an appearance or two,” he said.