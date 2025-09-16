How UAE creates inclusive education and employment for people with disabilities

UAE is making significant strides in creating a fully inclusive society for people with disabilities, with a strong emphasis on both education and employment.

With Sharjah hosting Inclusion International’s 18th World Congress – “We Are Inclusion 2025” from September 15 to 17 for the first time in the UAE, experts detailed the comprehensive legal frameworks and strategic initiatives that are paving the way for greater inclusion and empowerment.

Inclusive education

The UAE has established a comprehensive legal and policy framework to ensure the right to education for all children, regardless of their abilities. Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 guarantees the right to education for people with disabilities in all educational institutions, while Ministerial Decision No. 647 of 2020 has further solidified the country’s commitment to inclusive education in both public and private schools.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Inclusive education is not just about placing students with disabilities in mainstream classrooms,” explained Duaa Mohammed, Supervisor of the Inclusive Education Unit at SCHS. "It’s about transforming the entire educational system to be more responsive to the diverse needs of all learners. This includes adapting curricula, modifying the learning environment, and providing the necessary support for every child to succeed."

Strategic solutions

Despite the strong legal framework, the implementation of inclusive education is not without its challenges.

These include varying levels of readiness among schools, the need for specialised resources, and the importance of ongoing teacher training.

To address these challenges, education authorities across the UAE have implemented a range of strategies, including:

Teacher training and professional development: Equipping educators with the skills and knowledge to implement differentiated instruction, develop Individualised Education Programs (IEPs), and use assistive technology effectively.

Tiered support systems: Providing a continuum of support for students, from universal interventions for all learners to targeted and individualised support for those with specific needs.

Parent and community engagement: Fostering strong partnerships with families and the wider community to create a supportive ecosystem for inclusive education.

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, the focus is on moving beyond mere compliance to measuring the real-world impact of inclusive education on the lives of students with disabilities.

“Our vision is to see every child with a disability not only access education but also thrive in their post-school life, whether in higher education or the workplace,” said Mohammed. “This requires a continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on quality and equity.”

Paving the way for inclusive employment

Complementing the efforts in education, the UAE is also making significant strides in promoting inclusive employment for people with disabilities.

The Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment, part of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, is at the forefront of these efforts, working to bridge the gap between job seekers with disabilities and employers.

“Our goal is to empower people with disabilities to achieve economic independence and become active contributors to society,” said Mohammed. “We do this by providing a range of services, from vocational training and career guidance to job placement and ongoing support.”

Masarat Centre has achieved remarkable success, having placed over 360 individuals with disabilities in jobs across Sharjah and the UAE.

This success is a testament to the center’s multi-faceted approach, which includes:

Employer engagement: Working closely with employers to raise awareness, address misconceptions, and create more inclusive workplaces.

Tailored training programmes: Providing job seekers with the specific skills and qualifications they need to succeed in the modern workplace.

Ongoing support: Providing both employees and employers with the support they need to ensure long-term success, including workplace accommodations, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

A call for continued collaboration

Mohammed Abdul Reda Hussein Shalwani, Head of the Employment Department at Masarat Centre emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to further advance the cause of inclusive employment. “We have seen a growing interest from employers in hiring people with disabilities, and we are committed to building on this momentum,” he said. “By working together, we can create a job market where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

In line with the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda, both education and employment services for people with disabilities are being modernised.

Masarat Centre is currently transitioning to smart and automated systems, making it easier for job seekers with disabilities to access services without the need for multiple office visits or traditional bureaucratic procedures.

“We are committed to simplifying processes and making our services more accessible,” Shalwani explained. “This digital transformation is not just about efficiency; it’s about dignity and empowerment. When people can access the services they need easily and independently, it reinforces their sense of agency and self-worth.”

A model for the region

The UAE’s comprehensive approach to inclusive education and employment is increasingly being recognised as a model for the region and beyond.

By combining strong legal frameworks with practical implementation strategies, the country is demonstrating that true inclusion is not only possible but also beneficial for society as a whole.

“When we create inclusive environments, everyone benefits,” Mohammed noted. “Students without disabilities learn empathy and acceptance, while employers who hire people with disabilities often find that these employees bring unique perspectives, strong work ethics, and high levels of loyalty.”

These discussions took place at the “We Are Inclusion 2025” event hosted by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, which brings together over 500 participants from more than 74 countries to share stories and learn from one another about creating a world where everyone belongs.