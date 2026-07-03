Watch: Crash causes car to flip over in Abu Dhabi accident

Abu Dhabi Police have released videos of horrific accidents, featuring multi-vehicle collisions, as motorists failed to stop at an adequate distance when traffic slowed down.

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In one of the videos, a car rear-ends another vehicle, with the impact causing the vehicle to flip completely. Watch the video, by Abu Dhabi Police, here:

Authorities have called on drivers to avoid distractions away from the road, warning that it is among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police warned against using the phone while driving, whether for browsing the internet or social media sites, making calls, taking photos, or other practices that divert the driver's attention.

Being distracted while driving is a violation leads to a fine of Dh800, and four traffic points.