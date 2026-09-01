Crackdown on illegal sharing: Dubai housing law allows surprise, routine inspections

Complaints from neighbours or residents about suspected overcrowding or unauthorised partitions can prompt an investigation under Dubai’s new shared housing law, with authorities also empowered to carry out surprise inspection campaigns.

Residents, owners and operators are required to allow authorised inspectors access to shared housing units when they are carrying out their duties, and police assistance can be sought where necessary. At the same time, the law requires the inspection procedures to respect the sanctity of private homes.

Announced in March this year, the new rental law is aimed at regulating the management and occupancy of shared housing. It also sets out standards around the number of occupants permitted in a unit, the space allocated to each resident and the common facilities that must be provided.

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Overcrowding issues are not new to Dubai. As far back as 2008, Dubai Municipality warned against apartments and villas being divided into multiple rooms without approval after inspections found several families sharing homes fitted with unauthorised partitions.

More recently, authorities intensified inspections against illegal partitions and overcrowded flats in 2025. A Dubai Municipality-led drive covered areas including Al Rigga, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, Al Satwa and Al Raffa, targeting unauthorised modifications such as wooden partitions, lofts and kitchens converted into bedrooms because of the fire and evacuation risks they posed.

In August 2026, the management of Dubai's 52-year-old Toyota Building said overcrowding caused by illegally partitioned flats was behind the eviction of tenants from the property, with some apartments housing as many as 15 people.

Dr Hasan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, told Khaleej Times the new law expressly gives competent authorities powers to inspect shared housing properties and conduct site visits to verify compliance.

Article 30 provides for periodic inspections and field visits to check that properties meet prescribed standards and occupancy requirements, while Article 33 allows the Committee for the Supervision of Shared Housing in Dubai to carry out regular and surprise inspection campaigns, particularly to detect unlawful shared housing and overcrowding.

Can a neighbour's complaint trigger an inspection?

Yes, according to Elhais.

The law allows competent authorities to receive and investigate complaints against owners, establishments and occupants, as well as people suspected of operating or leasing shared housing without a permit.

Article 33 also provides for inspection programmes where there is reasonable evidence or documented complaints.

“The law itself does not prescribe a fixed evidentiary threshold or require the complainant to prove the violation before an inspection can occur,” Elhais said.

In practice, he added, the more specific and verifiable a complaint is, the more useful it would be, citing information identifying the property and describing suspected overcrowding, unauthorised partitions, excessive occupants, safety concerns or operation without the required permit.

Can residents refuse inspectors entry?

Under the new law, authorised employees with judicial enforcement powers can enter shared housing premises within the scope permitted by law, verify compliance and record violations.

Article 30 also requires owners, establishments and occupants to enable authorised inspectors to enter shared housing units to perform their inspection and supervision duties.

“Accordingly, an occupant does not have an unrestricted right simply to refuse a lawful inspection conducted within the powers granted by the law,” Elhais said.

There are, however, limits on those powers.

For inspection programmes arising from reasonable evidence or documented complaints, the law requires authorities to follow approved legal procedures “in a manner that ensures that the sanctity of the private home is not infringed”.

“This is an important qualification: inspection powers are statutory powers, but they are not unlimited powers of entry as inspectors must act within their legal authority and applicable procedures,” Elhais said.

Where access is refused or officials are obstructed, the supervisory committee is tasked with developing measures to overcome obstacles preventing inspections. Authorities can also seek assistance from other Dubai government entities, including the police, where necessary.

Can an enforcement decision be challenged?

People affected by an enforcement decision or measure also have a route to challenge it.

An affected party generally has 30 days from notification to submit a written grievance to the competent authority. The grievance must itself be decided within 30 days, while the person's right to approach the Rental Disputes Centre is preserved.

A much shorter deadline applies to eviction decisions. An interested party has seven days from notification to challenge an eviction decision issued by the Execution Judge, with enforcement suspended until that challenge is determined.

“The distinction is important: 30 days for a general administrative grievance, but only 7 days to challenge an eviction decision issued by the Execution Judge,” Elhais said.