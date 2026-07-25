UAE cracks down on illegal weight-loss products, targets 71 violators: Al Etihad

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has taken action against 71 violators found marketing or selling unapproved peptide-based products for weight loss, the authority said in statements to Arabic daily Al Etihad.

The action included 14 registered facilities that were cited for regulatory violations, while 14 social media influencers were referred to the National Media Authority for breaching rules governing the online promotion and sale of pharmaceutical products.

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The crackdown comes amid interest in weight-loss treatments in the UAE, with authorities warning residents against buying medicines from unlicensed online sellers or through social media

According to the EDE, as cited by Al Etihad, no unauthorised peptide products were found in licensed pharmaceutical warehouses operating under its supervision. However, the authority said it is carrying out inspection campaigns at compounding pharmacies to ensure medicines prepared and supplied in the country comply with safety and quality standards.

The regulator said tackling counterfeit, falsified and unlicensed medicines requires cooperation between authorities, healthcare providers and the public, adding that consumer awareness remains the first line of defence against unsafe medical products.

Digital platforms remain biggest concern

The EDE said digital platforms have become the biggest source of concern, with illegal sellers using misleading advertisements to promote unapproved medicines.

It warned that such products are often marketed using claims such as 100 per cent natural, safe or magic solution, encouraging consumers to make quick purchases without understanding the potential health risks.

Fares Al Mazmi, director of the Inspection and Control Department at the EDE, told Al Etihad that violations involving licensed pharmaceutical facilities remain limited, while most concerns are linked to online platforms.

“The authority is continuously monitoring the websites and social media accounts that are promoting unauthorised medicines and is working with relevant authorities to block violating pages and takes legal action against offenders. Public awareness campaigns are also being carried out to educate residents about purchasing medicines only through approved channels,” he said.

Retatrutide not approved

The EDE also warned residents against purchasing unapproved peptide products promoted online, including Retatrutide, a weight-loss injection that has gained attention on social media.

The authority clarified that Retatrutide remains in the clinical trial stage and has not been approved for use or distribution in the UAE.

It mentioned that simply describing a product as a peptide does not mean it has been authorised for medical use. Research-grade substances used outside approved clinical studies may not have established safety profiles, correct dosing information or sufficient data on long-term side effects and interactions with other medicines.

Growing weight-loss treatment trend

The latest enforcement comes as demand for medically approved weight-loss treatments continues to rise across the UAE.

Over the past year, Khaleej Times has reported on the UAE’s evolving weight-management landscape. Earlier this year, the newspaper reported that the Emirates Drug Establishment approved the oral formulation of Wegovy (semaglutide) for long-term weight management in adults living with obesity or overweight conditions with related health risks, making the UAE the second country in the world to authorise the once-daily pill.

Khaleej Times has also reported on the growing demand for prescription weight-loss medicines such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro, with doctors urging residents to use these medicines only under medical supervision. Specialists have warned against purchasing weight-loss medicines through social media or unlicensed online sellers, where the authenticity, quality and storage conditions of products cannot be verified.

Last year, Khaleej Times also highlighted warnings issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health after more than 40 products marketed for weight loss, bodybuilding and cosmetic use were found to be adulterated or unsafe for the UAE market. Laboratory testing detected contaminants including bacteria, mould, yeast, heavy metals and undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients.