Covid in UAE: Work-from-home announced for some employees

UAE1 day ago
With some UAE schools applying distance education for the first two weeks of the new academic term, the federal government has announced a remote working option for some employees.
In a circular, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said working mothers with children enrolled in Grades 6 or less may work from home. Working mothers with a child of determination or with chronic diseases may work remotely as well.
This came as the authority issued a circular to all ministries and federal government entities.
Male employees, whose wives work in the health or education sectors, may also work remotely.
The authority said that the employees can opt for remote working, provided it does not affect the overall workflow at his or her department.
For mothers with children enrolled in Grades 6 or less, the work-from-home option is applicable based on the distance learning schedule of their wards.
Some schools will adopt remote learning as they reopen after the winter break on January 3. The move is a precautionary measure in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
