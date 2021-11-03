UAE

Covid-19: Dubai relaxes social distancing rule to 1 metre in some areas

Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing loosens previous 2-metre distance

Photo by M. Sajjad
By Web Desk

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 9:44 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 9:54 PM

Social distancing has been reduced to only one metre in certain areas in Dubai.

According to a recent circular from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, only one metre of social distance needs to be maintained in restaurants and cafes, shopping centres, gyms, beaches, public and entertainment parks, offices and workplaces.

The previous rule required residents to maintain two metres of physical distance.


