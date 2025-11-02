  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 02, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.4°C

Dubai-based couple duped in crypto scam wins back Dh1.55 million

Investigations confirmed that the accused had collected the funds but did not execute the cryptocurrency purchase

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 6:00 AM

Top Stories

Dubai Ride 2025: Thousands take part as Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

Dubai Ride 2025: Thousands take part as Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

An Asian investor and his wife have successfully recovered Dh1.55 million after falling victim to a cryptocurrency scam by an Arab national, highlighting the risks of unregulated digital investments in the UAE.

According to court records, the fraudster convinced the couple to invest in a digital currency deal, promising guaranteed returns. Trusting the scheme, the investor and his wife went to the accused’s office and handed over Dh1.5 million to purchase 400,000 units of cryptocurrency.

Recommended For You

UAE swiftly responds to aid people affected by hurricane Melissa

UAE swiftly responds to aid people affected by hurricane Melissa

Fusion energy gains global momentum as CFS secures Dh3.17 billion in funding

Fusion energy gains global momentum as CFS secures Dh3.17 billion in funding

Tecom Group posts Dh1.1 billion net profit in nine months

Tecom Group posts Dh1.1 billion net profit in nine months

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

 

The accused told them the coins would be transferred to the victim’s electronic wallet, but the transaction never took place. When the victim inquired about the delay, the fraudster stalled with weak excuses and eventually stopped responding.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The couple reported the matter to police. Investigations confirmed that the accused had collected the funds but did not execute the cryptocurrency purchase. He was tried in criminal court for fraudulent appropriation of funds and fined Dh10,000. The criminal ruling addressed only the intent to commit theft and did not resolve the civil aspect of recovering the misappropriated money.

The case then moved to the Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Court. The investor sought repayment of Dh 1.5 million along with Dh100,000 in damages for financial loss, missed investment opportunities, legal fees, and other related costs. The defendant’s lawyer argued that the civil case should be suspended pending appeal, maintaining that his client did not misappropriate the money, citing his criminal acquittal.

The court ruled in favor of the investor, stating that the accused had received the funds for purchasing cryptocurrency but failed to do so. The criminal acquittal does not negate receipt of the funds; it only negates criminal intent. The court emphasised that transferring the money to another party without completing the purchase constituted unjust enrichment under Article 318 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which requires repayment of money taken without a legitimate reason.

The court noted that the investor suffered material and moral damages from being deprived of the funds and covering litigation expenses. The fraudster was ordered to repay the Dh1.5 million and an additional Dh50,000 in compensation, bringing the total to Dh1.55 million. Legal experts warn investors to exercise extreme caution in digital currency deals, verify all investment opportunities, and report suspected fraud promptly.