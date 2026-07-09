Over 900 counterfeit products seized in Fujairah since 2026 beginning

Over 900 counterfeit products have been seized in Fujairah since the start of this year, as the emirate's municipality carried out inspection campaigns.

The confiscated counterfeit products include luxury brands and items like clothing and footwear.

The authority revealed legal action has been taken against the violators, reaffirming its commitment to protecting consumers and preventing the circulation of counterfeit goods in the market.

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The first campaign, that took place in January 2026, led to the seizure and confiscation of a number of counterfeit trademarked products.

Meanwhile, the second campaign on May 12, led to the seizure and confiscation of the following items:

More than 900 counterfeit sports shoes

19 counterfeit sandals

8 counterfeit suits

Recently, UAE authorities urged residents to exercise caution when purchasing and to report suspicious products or misleading advertisements.

The UAE has strengthened its fight against commercial fraud through Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combating Commercial Fraud, which sets out strict penalties for those involved in the production, sale or distribution of counterfeit and unsafe goods.

Under Article 4 of the law, it is prohibited to import, manufacture, produce, offer, sell, store, transport, trade, promote or possess counterfeit, adulterated or spoiled goods. Attempting to carry out any of these activities is also considered a violation.

Just last week, Dubai Police warned that promoting or selling counterfeit products on social media is a violation that results in legal accountability.

Meanwhile, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah addressed 937 consumer complaints during 2025, and managed to resolve 95 per cent of the cases, according to official figures.

As per the statement 28 reports were about counterfeit products with registered trademarks in the emirate's markets. Authorities acted immediately after receiving these complaints and the inspection teams were mobilised.