Coronavirus: UAE reports 68 Covid-19 cases, 96 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 68 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 96 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Over 95.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 223,257 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 8 are 740,500, while total recoveries stand at 734,984. The death toll now stands at 2,142.

The UAE may soon have a new anti-viral pill for treating Covid-19 infections.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) is in talks with Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) to introduce supplies of the drug.

Molnupiravir, the world’s first oral anti-viral against Covid-19, is awaiting clearance from the European Medicines Agency.

Starting November 8, foreign air travellers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States, with limited exceptions.

Passengers will need to show an "official source" showing vaccination status, and airlines will need to match the name and date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of vaccination.

Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many countries resume trade and tourism.

he daily average number of cases has fallen by 36 per cent over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

By contrast, it took nearly a year to record the first 50 million Covid-19 cases.