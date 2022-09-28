Coronavirus: UAE reports 322 Covid-19 cases, 341 recoveries, no deaths

Over 190.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:04 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:10 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 322 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 341 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 232,734 additional tests.

Total active cases stand at 18,235.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 28 are 1,026,566, while total recoveries stand at 1,005,986. The death toll now stands at 2,345.

Three UAE-based airlines - Emirates, Etihad and flydubai - have confirmed that masks are not mandatory for passengers onboard.

Now, a Dubai Airports spokesperson has said that mask wearing is optional for passengers at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective today, Wednesday, September 28.

"Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can, however, request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary," the spokesperson said.

Emirates and flydubai had earlier clarified that for passengers travelling from or transiting through the Dubai airports, the Covid safety rules of their destination would apply throughout their journey. This means that if the final destination requires masks to be worn, the airline will ask passengers to wear the face covering.

Although the end of the coronavirus pandemic is near, Covid-19 is still around. Recently, head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asserted that "being able to see the end, doesn't mean we are at the end."

UAE’s frontline doctors concur with the WHO chief and have warned residents against complacency in the fight against Covid-19. With the caseloads continuing below 1,000 since August 5 and dipping towards the 300 mark – a figure last seen in May this year, the local authorities announced the loosening of Covid-19 protocols from Wednesday. However, doctors have reminded residents “not to let down their guards completely” as coronavirus “is still around”.