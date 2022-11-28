Coronavirus: UAE reports 127 Covid-19 cases, 220 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,237

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:18 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:19 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 127 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 220 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197,155,210 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,237.

The new cases were detected through 35,432 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 28 are 1,044,058, while total recoveries stand at 1,023,473. The death toll now stands at 2,348.