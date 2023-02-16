Coronavirus: UAE reports 115 Covid-19 cases, 69 recoveries, no deaths

UAE Cabinet had approved move to observe the day annually to recognise people working in the nuclear and radiation sector
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 115 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 69 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,320.
The new cases were detected through 22,651 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on February 16 is 1,050,736 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,068. The death toll stands at 2,348.
Over 198,983,258 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
