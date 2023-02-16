Coronavirus: UAE reports 115 Covid-19 cases, 69 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,320

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 10:56 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 115 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 69 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,320.

The new cases were detected through 22,651 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 16 is 1,050,736 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,068. The death toll stands at 2,348.

Over 198,983,258 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.