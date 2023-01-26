Coronavirus: UAE reports 112 Covid-19 cases, 81 recoveries, no deaths

The Deputy Ruler also shares his birthday with his first daughter Hind
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 112 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 81 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,369.
The new cases were detected through 28,361 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 25 is 1,049,024 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,307. The death toll stands at 2,348.
Over 198,522,041 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
