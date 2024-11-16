COP29: UAE working on world's first ChatGPT tool to help farmers around the world

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office in the UAE Presidential Court, has announced that the UAE is developing the world's first ChatGPT tool for the agricultural community.

The announcement came today at the UAE Pavilion at COP29 which hosted an exciting array of events focused on the transformative role of technology, collaboration, and data in accelerating decarbonisation and driving the energy transition around the world, particularly through agricultural innovation and hydrogen development.

In a session titled "In Partnering to Create AI-based Public Goods for One Billion+ Smallholders", the announcement by Almheiri that the UAE is developing the world's first ChatGPT tool for the agricultural community was applauded by all present. Already being referred to as "CHAG" (for Chat + Ag) and fully accessible, it will draw on 50+ years of research data and has come through the UAE's exponential curve in the AI revolution; the world sees how the UAE has the capability and knowledge to develop large-language models like this.

It will change the lives of farmers everywhere, especially those in difficult climatic conditions.

In the session with AIM for Scale, part of the UAE-Gates Foundation partnership, Almheiri, who is also Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, joined a panel, including the Gates Foundation, to discuss how farmers are being equipped with a vital tool to make informed decisions on when to harvest and plant seeds, and adapt to volatile weather patterns. "Instead of providing a general forecast, we are translating all this into something actionable for farmers with the power of AI," said Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation.