COP28 Presidency, Dubai Cares join hands to host summit with focus on climate action education

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission is scheduled for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre
The incoming Presidency of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Dubai Cares have agreed to partner on a suite of climate education outcomes on the sidelines of COP28 which will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.
Dubai Cares will host the second edition of the RewirEd Summit, the global education cooperation platform, in conjunction with the global climate summit with a focus on climate action education and approaches this year.
It will also lead a global preparatory process from now until the summit to mobilise public and private actors around new policy, financing, and technology outcomes that both equip learners for the net-zero economy and enhance accessibility and resilience in the education sector.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Recognising the importance of integrating climate and education as key drivers for a sustainable and prosperous future, Dubai Cares will support the efforts of COP28 by convening climate and education stakeholders from around the world to unify efforts towards a common vision.
“Climate change is the defining challenge of our era. It is essential for us to empower our youth and society with the knowledge and skills to become changemakers and contribute to meaningful action,” said Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of COP28.
“We welcome this partnership with Dubai Cares, to connect with diverse stakeholders, create capacity-building opportunities and mobilse a concerted drive for inclusive climate progress.”
Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “As COP28’s education partner, Dubai Cares looks forward to supporting the UAE’s efforts by uniting education and climate actors towards a common vision of unlocking the potential of transformed education systems to not only mitigate climate challenges, but also contribute to national and global aspirations. We are pleased to see that COP28 will be the first COP gathering to prioritize education in climate discussions by placing it at the forefront of its agenda.”
ALSO READ:
The SpaceX Crew-6 mission is scheduled for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
He says that the country is looking to further strengthen economic, trade ties with the Emirates
Here is what happens at the take-off and landing platform on Bluewaters Island as hundreds of aerial vehicles soar into the night sky
He will have the support of the emirate's large Indian golfing fraternity and will share the stage with reigning World No. 1 Rory McIlroy
Dubai Crown Prince approves results of Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices for 2022
They discuss ties and various areas of joint cooperation and coordination
The Crown Prince directed government entities to analyse customer experiences to enhance results, and develop services to keep pace with customer expectations