COP28 Presidency, Dubai Cares join hands to host summit with focus on climate action education

The platform aims to empower youth and society to contribute towards sustainable future

The incoming Presidency of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Dubai Cares have agreed to partner on a suite of climate education outcomes on the sidelines of COP28 which will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

Dubai Cares will host the second edition of the RewirEd Summit, the global education cooperation platform, in conjunction with the global climate summit with a focus on climate action education and approaches this year.

It will also lead a global preparatory process from now until the summit to mobilise public and private actors around new policy, financing, and technology outcomes that both equip learners for the net-zero economy and enhance accessibility and resilience in the education sector.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Recognising the importance of integrating climate and education as key drivers for a sustainable and prosperous future, Dubai Cares will support the efforts of COP28 by convening climate and education stakeholders from around the world to unify efforts towards a common vision.

“Climate change is the defining challenge of our era. It is essential for us to empower our youth and society with the knowledge and skills to become changemakers and contribute to meaningful action,” said Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of COP28.

“We welcome this partnership with Dubai Cares, to connect with diverse stakeholders, create capacity-building opportunities and mobilse a concerted drive for inclusive climate progress.”

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “As COP28’s education partner, Dubai Cares looks forward to supporting the UAE’s efforts by uniting education and climate actors towards a common vision of unlocking the potential of transformed education systems to not only mitigate climate challenges, but also contribute to national and global aspirations. We are pleased to see that COP28 will be the first COP gathering to prioritize education in climate discussions by placing it at the forefront of its agenda.”

