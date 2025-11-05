UAE to strengthen humanitarian efforts in Sudan as 30 million suffer from food insecurity

The UAE is set to strengthen its humanitarian efforts in Sudan, where millions are facing a severe food crisis, a senior official affirmed on Wednesday, while stressing that recent attacks in the region highlight threats to Gulf security that extend beyond any single nation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, emphasised the gravity of the situation.

“Our efforts now will be strengthened in the Sudan file as well, as 30 million Sudanese actually suffer from food insecurity, and with up to 9 million Sudanese today there is some kind of internal displacement in Sudan,” he stated. “This will also be a prominent part in our foreign policy directions.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The high-level meetings, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, brought together over 500 key officials to outline the nation’s strategic agenda.

Alongside the focus on Sudan, Dr Gargash reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause and regional stability. “The UAE will also work hard to further strengthen the trend towards a two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state,” he said. “This is a right for the Palestinian people, and the UAE believes that this is a major part of its approach.”

Addressing the broader geopolitical climate, Dr Gargash described the region as having experienced a “strategic earthquake” from recent conflicts. He stressed that threats to Gulf security are interconnected and require a collective response.

“The Iranian attack on Qatar and the Israeli attack on Qatar are not an attack on Qatar as a country,” Dr Gargash explained. “In my estimation, it has major repercussions on our overall, comprehensive view of Gulf security. Therefore, these concepts about a more effective system for Gulf security must also be reviewed.”

He noted that the UAE is actively “involved in this reality in terms of reducing escalation and using diplomacy” to manage the fallout from this strategic shift.

Dr Gargash also detailed the foundational pillars of the UAE’s foreign policy, which include economic strength and technological advancement. “Continuing to strengthen the UAE’s economy and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness is the bottom line of our foreign policy,” he said, framing the economy as a “tool for greater regional cooperation".

He concluded his remarks by emphasising the principle of “strategic independence", a core concept of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s vision. This involves fostering partnerships across the globe.

“The UAE always works in partnerships with friendly countries in the Gulf, Arab and international regions,” Dr Gargash asserted. “The spirit of one work team is more important than working alone.”