Consistency is the key to luck
What qualities help pave the path to becoming a millionaire?
According to Antonio, a Filipino national who became Mahzooz weekly live draw's 11th millionaire, it's consistency. "I participate in Mahzooz every week and never miss a draw," says the sales executive who works at a gym.
Mahzooz, which means 'fortunate' or 'lucky' in Arabic, is the GCC's first weekly live draw, and true to its name, the draw has been ushering luck into the lives of thousands since it first launched 11 months ago.
To date, a total of AED 122,152,345 has been given away in prize money to 130,809 winners from every corner of the world – participants belonging to 177 nationalities spread out across 122 countries have participated in Mahzooz.
For Antonio and many other participants, the simple participation process coupled with a feel-good charitable factor are what makes Mahzooz their weekly live draw of choice, one they keep returning to.
All you have to do to enter is visit www.mahzooz.ae and buy a bottle of water for AED 35, which will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz's community partners to hydrate those in need. Your purchase will qualify you for a line in the Grand Draw where you stand a chance to win AED 10 million. It also automatically enters you into the Raffle Draw where three guaranteed winners take home AED 100,000 each, every single week. That’s two chances in a week for your dreams to be shaped into reality.
Deepa, another one of Mahzooz's lucky millionaires, also credits consistency for bringing her riches.
"My husband and I participate in the draw on a weekly basis, and we would always tease each other whose door luck would knock on first! We are so thrilled that I finally became a lucky Mahzooz millionaire," she says. The 50-year-old Indian expat's windfall win helped her pay for her elderly parents’ medical expenses and care for them.
Fellow Indian Baranidaran, who won in same draw as Deepa, is also a regular participant whose perseverance paid off and brought him AED 1,000,000.
"I have been participating in Mahzooz since its launch, eagerly waiting to see my lucky numbers among the winning numbers. The wait was worth the feeling I got when I saw my winning balance," says the 40-year-old Pondicherry native.
Consistent participation was the key to transforming the life of Pakistani expat Raja, who went from being unemployed to finding himself a millionaire just mere hours before his 31st birthday. "Mahzooz is a great platform to realise your dreams. Keep participating because you never know when fortune is going to smile on you," Raja advises.
In Indian national Mir's case, the "when" was mere hours before the live draw. The 34-year-old sales manager narrates how his impulsive decision to participate in the Mahzooz weekly live draw at the last minute turned his life around: "Five hours before the draw, I felt the impulse to purchase a bottle of water and enter the draw."
Mir, too, encourages other participants to keep at it: "Keep participating. I'm a live example of someone who participated in the nick of time and won! Mahzooz proved to me that miracles can happen."
For Bangladeshi crane operator Abdul Khader, the journey from a frugal existence devoid of even a bank account to turning into a millionaire overnight was nothing short of miraculous. “Since I moved to Dubai 10 years ago, every dirham I earn has been sent to my family in Bangladesh,” says the devoted family man.
"I've always worried about the future. But this life-changing win from Mahzooz will ensure my future isn’t full of hardships, but one of opportunities that were out of my reach before," adds the 32-year-old father of two.
Like Abdul Khader, you too can unlock an array of opportunities - including the door to millionairehood and luck - with Mahzooz. The key is consistency.