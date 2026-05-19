UAE confirms it is ready to address any emerging situations related to Ebola virus

UAE's top health authorities have confirmed readiness to address any health developments or emerging situations, particularly those related to Ebola.

The country's preparedness and health monitoring measures are constantly reviewed in line with approved standards, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and Ministry of Health and Prevention noted.

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Bahrain, Jordan suspend travel from some African countries

On Tuesday, Bahrain imposed a 30-day travel suspension on foreigners arriving from South Sudan, the DRC and Uganda due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Jordan has also suspended the entry of travellers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, according to the Jordanian state news agency.

Ebola virus strain

The latest Ebola outbreak has killed more than 130 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, AFP reported. The virus has already spread into neighbouring provinces, as well as beyond the DRC's borders into Uganda.

The government in Uganda said two Ebola cases — one infection and one death — had been recorded there, involving Congolese nationals who crossed the border.

Vaccines are only available for the Zaire strain of the disease, which has caused the biggest recorded outbreaks. No vaccine or therapeutic treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola which is responsible for the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday voiced concern about the "scale and speed" of the outbreak.

Ebola has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa in the past half-century and the UN health agency declared the latest surge of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever an international health emergency.

(With inputs from AFP)