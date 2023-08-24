Confidentiality, integrity, and availability key to information security

Study stresses the importance of verifying user identity

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 8:40 PM

TRENDS Research and Advisory released a new study that confirmed that information security is achieved through triad of “confidentiality, integrity, and availability.” Confidentiality has to do with the protection of the message content stored or exchanged between the stake-holders against all forms of hacking. This could be done by encryption which uses specific codes made of a private access key and certain algorithm. Availability means that data should be available to authorized users whenever they require it in line with the valid regulations.

The study entitled: “Information Security and the Triad of Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability,” was prepared by Dr. Youssef Ali Muhammad Mubarak Al-Hammadi, professor of information security and cryptography at the College of Information Technology in the United Arab Emirates University. The author stated that information security is concerned with protecting and securing data and information. It is the biggest source of risk and a major concern for many IT managers. It includes weaknesses in identity and asset management, lack of security in software and applications, sharing passwords with others, lack of use of updated antivirus software, and reckless opening of suspicious e-mail attachments.

External risks

The study indicated that there are external risks related to information security. They include the threats to which the user or the system is exposed, whether during storage, transmission and communication via any network. There are inherent risks during the processing stage, such as electronic hacking attacks, malware, social networks engineered attacks and disruption or service slowdowns. Other types of such cyberattacks include unwelcome attempts to disable or destroy information through unlawful access to infrastructure, computer systems or exposing data to unauthorized parties or persons.

Preventive measures

The study confirmed that the information security science highlights the significance of preventive measures to address anticipated or emerging risks. It is stressing the importance of verifying user identity and ensures disaster recovery plans are prepared and well-rehearsed. This is done through developing response and recovery plans to be activated in the event of security incidents or technological failures that compromise the privacy, safety and protection of reliable data. The process includes threat detection tests for potential security vulnerabilities which should be addressed in advance before any malicious attempts by third parties.

The study indicated that information security includes a set of scientific disciplines such as: “cryptography, network security, hardware, operating systems, digital forensics, databases, authentication processes, and access control through managing passwords, smart cards and vital records specifications.”