UAE offers condolences to Syria over victims of buses' crash on Damascus-Deir Ezzor road

Thirty five people were killed and 30 injured in a collision between two passenger buses, a health ministry official told state news agency Sana on Saturday

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 26 Jul 2026, 4:13 PM
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UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic over the victims of a collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus—Deir Ezzor highway, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Syria over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

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Thirty five people were killed and 30 injured in a collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus—Deir Ezzor highway, a health ministry official told state news agency Sana on Saturday.

The collision involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus, Sana reported, citing the interior ministry.

Defence Ministry helicopters helped evacuate the injured and recover the bodies, transporting them from Palmyra airport to a military hospital in Homs, Sana said.

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