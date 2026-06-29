UAE conveys condolences over Saudi Aramco helicopter crash which killed all on board

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash in Ras Tanura, the Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 10:41 AM
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UAE has expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the victims of the Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura, which resulted in the deaths of all those on board.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy.

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Fourteen people, all Saudi citizens, were killed on Sunday morning after the helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash, the Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed, and extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of those killed.

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