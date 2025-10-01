  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE offers condolences after deadly earthquake claims lives in Philippines

The death toll from the powerful quake approached 60 on Wednesday, with injured patients overwhelming hospitals on the island of Cebu

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 6:29 PM

Top Stories

Lights, music, Dubai Fountain! Look as attraction resumes after renovations

Lights, music, Dubai Fountain! Look as attraction resumes after renovations

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Philippines over victims of the deadly earthquake that struck the central part of the Asian country.

The death toll from the powerful quake approached 60 on Wednesday, with injured patients overwhelming hospitals on the island of Cebu as workers carried dozens of body bags away in the chaotic aftermath.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

1 tourist visa for 6 GCC countries set for pilot launch this year: UAE minister

thumb-image

Communications in the GCC undergo sea change over time

thumb-image

A stronger start with Star International School, Mirdif

thumb-image

50 Emiratis to train as brokers, launch real estate firms under Dubai incubator

thumb-image

Trump to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside US

 

The shallow magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 9.59pm (1359 GMT) Tuesday, September 30, off the island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Philippines over the tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the natural disaster that affected human lives as well as resulted in damage to property.