UAE offers condolences after deadly earthquake claims lives in Philippines

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Philippines over victims of the deadly earthquake that struck the central part of the Asian country.

The death toll from the powerful quake approached 60 on Wednesday, with injured patients overwhelming hospitals on the island of Cebu as workers carried dozens of body bags away in the chaotic aftermath.

The shallow magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 9.59pm (1359 GMT) Tuesday, September 30, off the island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Philippines over the tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the natural disaster that affected human lives as well as resulted in damage to property.