UAE offers condolences to Peru over victims of deadly bus crash

The ministry also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 7:09 PM

Over Dh200,000 fees: Inside Dubai's most costly school where students build mini Teslas

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

Saudi bus fire, Air India crash: 7 sole survivors of recent tragic incidents

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Peru over the victims of a bus crash in the Arequipa region, in the south of the country, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Peru over this tragedy.

Dubai's new pitching arena gives SMEs, young founders bigger stage

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange celebrates 25 years of growth and innovation

Continental reports 77% premium growth, makes executive appointments to lead next phase of expansion

UAE weather: 9.2°C recorded in Al Ain; lowest temperature on November 19

Google boss warns no company immune if AI bubble bursts

The ministry also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.