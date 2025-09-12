UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over Punjab rescue boat tragedy

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity to Pakistan following the tragic capsizing of a rescue boat in Punjab province during flood relief efforts, which claimed the lives of nine people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, the Pakistani government, and the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

At least nine people were killed after a boat capsized near the historic city of Multan in eastern Punjab, the provincial disaster management authority said on Friday, as floodwaters continued moving southwards, threatening Sindh province.

Punjab, home to more than half of Pakistan’s 240 million people and its main agricultural belt, has been devastated by record monsoon rains and the release of excess water from India, which swelled the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers in late August, killing 97 people and submerging over two million acres of farmland.