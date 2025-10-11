  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB clear.png32.4°C

UAE conveys condolences to Mexico over flood victims, expresses solidarity

Floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 28 people in Mexico this week and left behind a trail of destruction, local authorities across the country said

Published: Sat 11 Oct 2025, 7:36 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Heavy rains in Fujairah create stunning waterfalls; authorities issue alerts

UAE: Heavy rains in Fujairah create stunning waterfalls; authorities issue alerts

Dubai beachgoers shocked after dead cow washes up on rocky shore

Dubai beachgoers shocked after dead cow washes up on rocky shore

'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United Mexican States following the floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

ALA Properties launches in Dubai with award-winning momentum

thumb-image

UAE: Could humans live on an exoplanet? Experts explore possibilities

thumb-image

Abrar Infra wins Dh45 million civil contract for Bisconni’s Dh150 million Abu Dhabi plant

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi launches new identity cards for special car, motorcycle number plates

thumb-image

UAE: 11-year-old girl's sinus turns out to be rare bacterial infection; doctors operate

 

Floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 28 people in Mexico this week and left behind a trail of destruction, local authorities across the country said Friday.

Mexico's civil defense authorities reported intense rainfall in 31 of 32 states, with the worst-affected areas being Veracruz in the east, Queretaro and Hidalgo in the center, and the north-central state of San Luis Potosi.